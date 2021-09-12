Mira Rajput Gained A 'Few Kilos' On Her 'Much Needed Break' - First Time In 2 Years

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput celebrated her birthday somewhere in the hills - she was on a "much needed break" with husband Shahid Kapoor. In her new Instagram post, Mira Rajput revealed her birthday getaway was a digital detox for her. She may have gained a few kilos but the rejuvenating experience was totally worth it. "Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart," read an excerpt from Mira Rajput's post.

"I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature," Mira Rajput added in her post.

During her stay at the hill station, Mira Rajput shared glimpses of her magical days on Instagram. Sharing a loved up photo with Shahid Kapoor, Mira had written: "The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

Here are more glimpses of Mira Rajput's birthday vacation, one of which is also a love letter from Shahid Kapoor, posted on Mira's birthday. "You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday," he wrote.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who got married in 2015, are parents to kids Misha and Zain, both of who recently celebrated their birthdays. Misha turned five while Zain is three. Mira and Shahid celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July this year. Mira Rajput, an Instagram favourite, often trends for her yoga routines and lifestyle videos.