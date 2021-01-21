Milind Soman's 'Exotic' Throwback To Blue Lagoon. See Pic

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning )

If you loved Milind Soman's previous breathtaking posts from his trip to Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon, a geothermal seawater spa, the actor-model's latest entry on Instagram is just for you. Making the best use of "Throwback Thursday," Milind posted a picture of himself enjoying a hot spring experience in the 4 degrees Celsius temperature of Iceland. Sharing the black and white picture, Milind Soman wrote: "#Throwbackthursday Blue Lagoon, Iceland, 2019...38 degrees Celsius water, 4 degrees Celsius air outside! Exotic!" and then asked his fans: "What is the most exotic place you have been to that blew your mind?" Most of the comments on Milind Soman's post by his fans were either "OMG!" or "Wow."

Check out Milind Soman's throwback picture here:

We mentioned above about Milind Soman's 2019 trip to Iceland with his wife Ankita Konwar so, we have also brought pictures from their vacation for you. In October 2019, he shared this stunning picture of himself and his wife and wrote: "In the incredible Blue Lagoon in Iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius... Can you imagine??"

Ankita Konwar too shared a similar picture from the aforementioned hot spring and wrote: "'What we find in a soulmate is not something wild to tame, but something wild to run with' - Robert Brault. I sure have found mine, Milind Soman."

Meanwhile, check out some more photo of the couple from their Iceland holiday:

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Paurashpur. He is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.