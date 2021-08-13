Milind Soman Answers Often Asked Question - What Happens To His Feet When He Runs Barefoot

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Every now and then, Milind Soman is kind enough to address queries from his fans, curious to know more about his fit and fab lifestyle. In his TGIF post, Milind Soman picked the top of running barefoot. Milind Soman revealed he is often asked about the aftermath of running marathons barefoot. "Friday feet and Friday face, both bare, no footwear, no makeup. People ask me what happens to my feet when I run barefoot... the answer is they get stronger, more capable of supporting me, making my posture better, better balance, improving my recovery," Milind Soman wrote in his post.

The 55-year-old fitness enthusiast also revealed a goal he is looking forward to achieve on Independence Day: "On the 8 day, 400 km Unity run from Mumbai to Statue of Unity, starting on 15th August, I will run barefoot wherever I can, depending on rain and road conditions. Otherwise I have my sandals. Jai Hind!"

Milind Soman recently shared this video of him running barefoot and wrote: "16 k done today. Something big coming up."

Just like Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar too is a marathon runner. Earlier this year, Milind Soman was diagnosed with COVID-19. Guess what he did soon after testing negative? He went for a run with Ankita Konwar.

Here's what Milind Soman posted after going for his first long run post recovery: "My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April."

Milind Soman, who ruled the modeling industry in his time, forayed into Bollywood in 2000 with Tarkieb and has starred in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Nakshatra, Say Salaam India, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Chef. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur.