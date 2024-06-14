Miley Cyrus' Bitter-Sweet Relationship With Father: 'Inherited The Narcissism From Him'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: mileynewsaccess)

Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus threw light on the complexities of her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and expressed unwavering admiration for her mother, Tish Cyrus. In a candid interview on David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus reflected on family rifts meanwhile giving insights on her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. During the heartfelt conversation, Miley delved into the intricacies of her connection with her father, acknowledging the valuable lessons she has learned from him.

Reflecting on Billy Ray's influence, Miley expressed gratitude for his grounding perspective, stating, "He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did, even when he was super famous."

She also candidly noted, "I also inherited the narcissism from my father."

When asked to compare her parents' contributions to her successes, Miley emphasized their distinct roles in shaping her identity and artistry.

"Without my dad, I know I mean, not just literally I wouldn't be sitting in this chair, I wouldn't exist but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn't exist," she shared.

In a touching tribute, Miley described her mother, Tish Cyrus, as her hero, highlighting Tish's unwavering love and support.

These poignant remarks come amidst a rumoured family rift that arose according to People magazine, following Tish's filing for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, a chapter that saw both parents moving on to new relationships.

The complexities of the family dynamics were further illuminated as Miley disclosed the differing responses of the Cyrus siblings to their parents' divorce, with notable absences at certain family events, according to People magazine.

Speculations about rifts within the family were addressed, providing a glimpse into the intricate dynamics that have unfolded over time.

Miley's introspective conversation with Letterman also delved into her parents' contrasting upbringings, shedding light on the empathy and compassion she holds for her father's challenging childhood.

Despite the perceived estrangement from her father, Miley emphasized the profound sacrifices her parents made for their children, emphasizing their unwavering dedication.

As the interview unfolded, Miley's reflections not only unveiled the nuances of her family relationships but also highlighted the enduring love and empathy that underpin her understanding of the complexities within her family.

The episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Miley Cyrus is streaming on Netflix.

