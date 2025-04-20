<i>Star Wars Starfighter</i>: Mikey Madison Turns Down Role In Ryan Gosling's Film

Oscar winner Mikey Madison has reportedly declined a role in the upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to star Ryan Gosling.

According to a source cited by Variety, Madison was offered a part in the film but chose not to participate.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy, known for his work on 'Deadpool & Wolverine', the film promises to deliver a brand-new adventure with new characters.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter takes place after the Battle of Exegol, a pivotal moment in the 'Star Wars' saga.

Levy has promised a brand-new adventure with new characters, blending heart, action, and fun in a way that's both new and original.

"It takes place in a period after the Battle of Exegol, after episode 9," Levy said during the movie's announcement in April, as per Variety.

"[There are] so many opportunities to tell a Star Wars story that has all the heart and action and fun of Star Wars, but to do it in ways that are new and original," he added.

Levy confirmed Gosling's role in the film at the 'Star Wars Celebration' event in Tokyo, and said, "I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me... that rumor is 100 per cent true," as quoted by Variety.

Madison recently won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 'Anora'.

After accepting the award, she described the moment as "surreal" and expressed her gratitude for being recognised by the film industry.

