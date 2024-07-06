Mike Heslin, Lioness Actor, Dies Of 'Sudden Cardiac Event' At 30. Husband Posts Tribute

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: scottydynamo)

Mike Heslin, best known for his roles in the TV show Lioness and the movie The Holiday Proposal Plan, died at the age of 30. His husband, Scotty Dynamo, confirmed the news of his death and paid a heartfelt tribute on social media. He shared a series of photos on social media. He wrote, "On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

He added, "Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves."

The post further read, "Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor."

Scotty shared that he and Mike were in the "early stages" of starting a family. He wrote, "Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids. You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn't agree more. You would be the world's most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are."

He concluded, "You were the most generous and giving person. It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families. We are 3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel. Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I'll love you "forever and for always."

On the work front, Mike Heslin portrayed Polo in two episodes of the first season of Lioness, alongside Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. His credits also include The Holiday Proposal Plan, Younger, The Influencers, 7 Deadly Sins, and You Are Never Alone.