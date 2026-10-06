Mika Singh Questions Why Pakistani Muslims Are Viewed Differently From Muslims In Dubai

Mika Singh has questioned why Pakistani Muslims are often viewed negatively in India, while Muslims living in Dubai are seen in a more positive light. The singer opened up about his experiences in Pakistan and said he never understood the difference in how people from the two places are perceived.

Mika also recalled seeing Muslims in Pakistan helping at Sikh religious sites. Talking about his connection with the country, he remembered how local Muslims would help look after gurdwaras and take part in cleaning them.

During his appearance on Baatein Dil Se podcast, the singer said, “When I went to Pakistan, many Muslims who are our brothers have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning.”

Mika went on to speak about the importance of Sikh shrines in Pakistan and his thoughts on the people he met there. He said he does not see Pakistan or its people as inherently bad, before raising a question about the way Pakistani Muslims are viewed in India.

"Pakistan bura nahin. Pakistan ke log kahin se bure nahin hain. Ye bas pata nahin kyun humein Pakistan ke hi Musalman kharaab lagte hain. Lekin Dubai ke Musalman bahut achhe lagte hain. Ye mujhe aaj tak nahin samajh aaya (Pakistan isn't bad. The people of Pakistan aren't bad at all. I just don't know why, but for some reason, we seem to dislike Muslims from Pakistan. But we really like Muslims from Dubai. I've never understood that)," he said.

Mika's comments come years after his own visit to Pakistan became a talking point in India. In 2019, the singer performed at a pre-wedding celebration in Karachi. The event was reportedly hosted by a close relative of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

A video of Mika's performance surfaced online at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were high. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) then announced a boycott of the singer and stopped him from taking up professional work in the Indian entertainment industry.

The ban was lifted later that month after Mika apologised.

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