'Midnight Horror': Urvashi Dholakia Slams Late-Night Construction At <i>TMKOC</i> Producer's Home

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia, known for her outspokenness and calling spade a spade, has voiced serious concerns over ongoing late-night construction work in Mumbai's Juhu area, calling it a “midnight horror” for residents.

The actress took to social media to share an open letter, highlighting the disturbance caused by construction allegedly taking place at a property owned by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi.

She also shared a few videos of the late-night construction.

Sharing her ordeal, she wrote, "THE HORRORS OF JUHU LATE NIGHT CONSTRUCTION WORK. Subject: Open Letter Regarding Ongoing Late-Night Construction. I am writing this as an open letter to raise serious concern about the ongoing late-night construction activities in our area, which have been causing significant disturbance to residents.”

She added, “For several days now, construction work has continued well beyond permissible hours, often late into the night. The constant noise from machinery, drilling, and movement of materials has made it extremely difficult for residents to rest, affecting sleep, health, and overall well-being. This property where the construction is going on is currently owned by Mr. Asit Modi @officialasitkummarmodi and his family.”

The actress further wrote, “As per local regulations and civic norms, construction activities are expected to adhere to designated timings, particularly in residential zones. Unfortunately, these guidelines appear to be consistently overlooked. This is not just an inconvenience…it is a matter of basic living conditions. Families with children, elderly residents, and working individuals are all being impacted by the lack of consideration and compliance.”

She requested the authorities took look into the matter. “I urge the concerned authorities and builders to take immediate action to:• Strictly adhere to permitted construction hours• Minimize noise pollution during early mornings and late nsure that residents' right to peace and rest is respected.”

Urvashi further wrote, “If this issue persists, residents may be compelled to escalate the matter further through formal complaints to the relevant municipal and environmental authorities. We hope for prompt action and a more responsible approach moving forward. Sincerely,A Concerned Resident@my_bmc @mumbaipolice @devendra_fadnavis @cpmumbaipolice @amc.bmc @ameet.satam."

The actress also elaborated on her experience of waiting for the police to intervene.

“I would also like to add that I had dialled the police emergency number (100) at 4:23 AM and made 3 calls till 4:55am expecting them to come and sort this matter out. I waited under my building on the road till 5:08 in the morning, and no one turned up!!”

She added, “Just imagine if this was any other situation, and had I been in trouble, what would have been my situation? !!! the system so FLAWED it is unbelievable and appalling !”Urvashi's raises concerns about responsiveness from authorities.

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