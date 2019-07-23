MeToo Accused Anu Malik May Return To TV With This Show (Not Indian Idol)

Anu Malik photographed at an award show in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: anumalikmusic)

Highlights Anu Malik may join lyricist Sameer for an episode of Superstar Singer The episode is dedicated to songs co-composed by Anu Malik and Sameer Anu Malik was named in Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra's #MeToo accounts

Earlier this year, reports of #MeToo accused Anu Malik's return as a judge in the upcoming season of Indian Idolcirculated on social media, which the composer dismissed saying, "no comments." Now, as per the latest intel, Anu Malik is set to return to television but as a celebrity guest in another reality show, Superstar Singer. As per a Times Of India source, Anu Malik will appear on the show with lyricist Sameer in a special episode dedicated to the songs written and composed by the duo. "He (Anu Malik) will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them," the source was quoted as saying.

In October 2018, when India's #MeToo movement was at its peak, Anu Malik was outed as a 'sexual predator' and 'a paedophile' by singer Shweta Pandit. In addition, singer Sona Mohapatra also accused the 58-year-old composer of sexual harassment. However, Anu Malik denied all accusations made against him.

After several #MeToo allegations piled up against Anu Malik, he stepped down from his post as judge and issued this statement, "I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work, my music and the show." In addition, Sony TV, which airs the show, said, "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we'll invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge extraordinary talent of Indian Idol Season 10."

Anu Malik has been one of the judges on Indian Idol since the show first aired in 2004.

