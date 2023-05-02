Met Gala 2023: In Pics - He Came As A Giant Cat, Left As Jared Leto

If there is one thing we are not getting over, it is a dramatic dress reveal at the Met Gala. Lady Gaga did it once (Circa 2019) - with 4 outfits, the likes of Zendaya and Blake Lively carried forward the tradition. This year, it was actor Jared Leto who served a dramatic outfit transformation on the Met Gala red carpet. Keeping up with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," the actor showed up as the late designer's beloved pet cat Choupette. Jared Leto's look was everything we hoped it to be - furry and dramatic. Don't miss the OTT mask. Underneath the catsuit, the actor wore a bedazzled cape, a sheer shirt of sorts that he paired with a pleated skirt and matching trousers.
In pics: Choupette's transformation to, well, Jared Leto.
What happened when the cat met Catwoman:
Anne Hathaway was pictured posing with WeCrashed co-star Jared Leto. Speaking of Anne Hathaway, she went for an old Hollywood glam kinda look. She was dressed in a white Versace outfit with pearl accents. She completed her look with Bulgari jewels and gloves. She understood the theme. Hugs, anyone?
Salma Hayek joined the duo on the red carpet. Now it's a party.
Singer Lizzo and Jared Leto pictured at their candid best.
FYI, Jared wasn't the sole celeb dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat. Doja Cat dressed up as Choupette too.
Just so you know, the Suicide Squad actor takes his Met Gala appearances very seriously. In 2019, he showed up in a red Alessandro Michele gown with a jewel-encrusted bodychain but what stole the show had to be his human head accessory. Double trouble much.