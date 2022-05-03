Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' Dress

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian wore the iconic dress. (courtesy: kimkardashian/)

Is the Met Gala ever complete without Kim Kardashian surprising us with her unusual looks? Once upon a time, the reality TV star wore a "wet-dress" (read in 2019) to the Met Gala, she followed it up with a mysterious Balenciaga piece (which covered her head-to-toe). So, this year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took a leaf from history. The star showed up wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr President" outfit, designed by Jean-Louis. She had her hair coiffed in a shade of platinum blonde to go with it. About the aforementioned iconic outfit - At US President John F Kennedy's 45th birthday in 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe wore a sheer dress, which became the talk of the town instantly. Her "Happy Birthday, Mr President" performance at the event became iconic and so did her outfit.

Kim Kardashian shared a post about her OOTD and she wrote in her caption: "Met Gala - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis. Thank you Ripley's Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment. "

See Kim Kardashian's post here:

Speaking to Vogue, Kim Kardashian said this about her outfit: "I thought instantly, 'What's the most American thing you can think of?' and that's Marilyn Monroe. What's the most American Marilyn moment, and to me that's when she sang happy birthday to JFK." She also revealed during a Vogue livestream that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into this look.

Kim Kardashian's plus one for the Met Gala was her boyfriend Pete Davidson. See photos from Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look here:

