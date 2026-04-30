Meryl Streep Says She Called Lady Gaga For <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Cameo

Actor Meryl Streep revealed that she personally reached out to singer-actor Lady Gaga to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, sharing that a direct phone call helped bring the collaboration together, according to People.

During an appearance on Heart Breakfast, Streep, 76, spoke about how Gaga, 40, came on board for the sequel. "That was me. Thank you. You're welcome," she said, responding to co-star Emily Blunt's surprise. "I called her from Islington because I was out to dinner with Tracy. And I thought, I might as well try her."

In the movie, Gaga plays a pop star who gives a performance in Milan.

"I just said, 'Would you do this? Because it's going to be really good.' And she said, 'Yeah!'" Streep added. "Just like that. She's on her world tour, which lasted a year, playing to 75,000 people in a stadium and just flew off and did us," as per the outlet.

Blunt, 43, also praised Gaga, saying, "I think she's a creative storm," while referring to the singer's recent performances, including her MAYHEM Ball tour.

Director David Frankel also spoke about Gaga's role in the film during an interview with Back Row, confirming that she will play a pop star. "We wrote a pop star into the sequence," he said. "They're doing this whole show in Milan, and there was this one line in the script where a pop star does a performance," according to People.

Frankel said the studio initially suggested that the film did not necessarily require a major pop star cameo. "And I said, 'No, no, no, we need a pop star.' And they said, 'Well, we only think one person is worth tapping in the movie and it's Gaga,'" he recalled.

He added that the opportunity aligned well as Streep had recently met Gaga at the SNL50 show, where they connected and discussed working together. With Disney's permission, Frankel then asked Streep to reach out to Gaga.

"That's how the ball got rolling," he said. "And Gaga was super excited and wrote songs for us and the timing was kind of perfect, because we were shooting in Milan the week that she was performing in Milan," according to People.

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