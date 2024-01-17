Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 5: Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi's Film Is At Over Rs 12 Crore

A still from Merry Christmas. (courtesy: YouTube)

Katrina Kaif's film Merry Christmas is resonating well with movie enthusiasts. On day 5 of its release, the movie, featuring the on-screen pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time ever, has garnered Rs 1.15 crore (across all languages) at the box office, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the Sriram Raghavan directorial has accumulated Rs 12.53 crore so far, the report added. In addition to the male and female leads, the film, based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage), also features Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, and Aditi Govitrikar in significant roles. To cater to a wider audience, Merry Christmas is being screened in theatres in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After the release of Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal wrote an appreciation post for his wife. Sharing an Instagram post, he wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So, freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date."

Praising Vijay Sethupathi's performance, Vicky Kaushal penned, "Vijay Sethupathi Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive." "How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now," Vicky Kaushal added in his note.

Merry Christmas clashed with other major Pongal/ Sankranti releases such as Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram and Hanu-Man.