Jawan Director Atlee Reviews Vijay Sethupathi And Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas: 'What A Film'

Merry Christmas, the first big release of 2024, opened in cinemas on Friday. The neo-noir, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film got a big shoutout from filmmaker Atlee, who worked with Vijay Sethupathi in 2023's blockbuster Jawan. In his Instagram story, Atlee wrote, "Merry Christmas! I have been waiting to write this one. My favourite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. Vijay Sethupathi, you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was wooowwww. You're always an inspiration. Keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you. Katrina Kaif's work is stunning. Sriram Raghavan Sir, what a film. It's a pure classic written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, Sir."

On Friday morning, Vicky Kaushal gave a big shout out to the film, starring his wife Katrina Kaif. He wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date. Vijay Sethupati Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive. How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now."

Merry Christmas released in Tamil and Hindi.