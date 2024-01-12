Vicky Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas: 'Truly Your Best Work Till Date'

Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas released in theatres today and on the film's opening day, Vicky Kaushal gave a roaring shout out to the thriller. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles. About wife Katrina Kaif's performance in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir's masterful storytelling and to the complexities of 'Maria'...Her rawness, her mystery, her magic... All done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance... uff! This one's truly your best work till date."

About Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote in his note, "Vijay Sethupati Sir... don't know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it's pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive."

The National Award winning actor tagged the film's director Sriram Raghavan along with the other actors who are a part of Merry Christmas, including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Radhika Apte. "How you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film... especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! Merry Christmas in cinemas now," read an excerpt from Vicky Kaushal's post.

Read Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages with different supporting actors. The Hindi rendition features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Merry Christmas released in theatres today. The film marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration.