Viral: Ananya Panday Spotted Exiting Merry Christmas Screening With Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: BollywoodOnly1)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted exiting a film's screening together in Mumbai on Wednesday night. It so happened that last night, a special screening of the Sriram Raghavan's romantic thriller film Merry Christmas was held. The screening was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the two came for the screening separately, they were spotted leaving the venue together. While Aditya was clicked in a striped shirt, a cap and formal pants, Ananya opted for an all-white salwar kameez for the event. A video of the couple leaving the venue together was shared on X (previously known as Twitter).

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur both together was existing after attending the film 'Merry Christmas' special screening.#AnanyaPanday#AdityaRoyKapur#MerryChristmaspic.twitter.com/MxVqMWupZS — Mix Masala (@BollywoodOnly1) January 11, 2024

Aditya Roy Kapur, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in Fitoor, attended the actresses' film's screening. Ananya Panday also marked her presence at the screening. Take a look at the couple's OOTN:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur welcomed 2024 together in London. A photo from their festivities with a couple of friends went crazy viral on social media. The picture was shared on Reddit. The picture featured Ananya and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur posing together with friends.

Previously, in a candid conversation with India Today, Ananya Panday shared her perspective on modern relationships. She said, “I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.” In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress was asked the address the reports regarding her dating life. She said, “I am feeling to Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."

In 2024, Ananya Panday will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control.