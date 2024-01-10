Full House At Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur And Others

Katrina-Vicky, Ananya and others at Merry Christmas screening

It was a star-studded night on Wednesday as actors across the film fraternity assembled under one roof to attend the screening of the much-awaited thriller Merry Christmas. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be paired opposite each other for the first time attended the screening in style. Vijay Sethupathi was spotted in his casual best while Katrina looked lovely in a black dress. Katrina Kaif's biggest cheerleader, her husband Vciky Kaushal was also spotted at the screening as he posed with his wife for pictures. Talking of cheer squad, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan Kapoor also turned up for the event to cheer for Sanjay Kapoor.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

Other stars attending the screening night included Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala etc.

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor were also spotted attending the screening although they came separately. Aditya looked lovely in a traditional outfit while Aditya kept it simple in a shirt and jeans.

The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Agastya Nanda were among the others who marked their presence for the big night.

The trailer of Merry Christmas was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed last month alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Watch the trailer below:

Merry Christmas has been filmed in both Hindi and Tamil and marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will be released on January 12.