The big tree is all decorated and lit up, the sound of carols in the air; the dinner feast with wine and plum cakes is ready, and yes, Christmas is finally here! Our favourite stars have posted sweet wishes on social media and have wished everyone Merry Christmas. Sridevi has sent her Christmas wishes on Twitter and has wished everyone a fun filled day with loads of laughter and happiness as another year comes to an end while Twinkle Khanna has posted a video featuring herself and husband Akshay Kumar, in which they are dancing around Christmas trees. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have Instagrammed identical photos with each other wishing everyone Merry Christmas."Wish you all a very Merry Christmas. Hope you have a fun filled day with loads of laughter and happiness," tweeted Sridevi."Jingle," writes Twinkle:Here's what Alia and Katrina shared:Here is something from Preity Zinta from her '':Want to have some candy floss with Ranveer Singh:"From my 1st ever midnight mass...Merry Christmas everyone," Instagrammed Deepika Padukone.Anushka Sharma, who recently got married to Virat Kohli, wrote: May the spirit of the Christmas fill your home with peace, joy and love. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!"Awww-dorable post by Sidharth Malhotra:Some other Christmas wishes coming your way:Christmas is definitely a joyous time to spread love and the spirit of festivity. We too wish everyone Merry Christmas.