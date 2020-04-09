'Memory Therapy For The Soul': Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Pic With Mahesh Babu And Sitara Is Just Too Cute

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture on Instagram

It features Mahesh Babu and Sitara

"Rummaging through my albums," she wrote

Namrata Shirodkar seems to be "rummaging through" the dust-caked albums during this nationwide lockdown. On Thursday, the actress shared a beautiful throwback picture featuring daughter Sitara, 7, actor-husband Mahesh Babu and herself, from the time when Mahesh Babu was "shooting for One in London." In the picture, Namrata, Mahesh and Sitara can be seen smiling with all their hearts as Mahesh carries a pint-sized Sitara. Sharing the lovely family picture, Namrata wrote a heartfelt caption, "Rummaging through my albums... Memory therapy for the soul! Just decided each one for each day to make me happier and look at life more positively in these trying times...Love makes our world go around... everyone who believes that photographs make you happy and heal your soul should give it a try! Stay home stay safe." She also added a few details about the photograph, "Major throwback to when Mahesh Babu was shooting for One in London." We can't help but miss their son Gautham, 13, in the family picture, to which Namrata wrote, "My son is missing in the picture, wonder what he was up to." Take a look at the adorable throwback picture here:

Namrata, who is currently in home with family, keeps sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

The one where the father-daughter duo went "crazy with happiness" after hearing the lockdown news as they will get to spend more time with each other.

A snippet from their New York vacation, where Sitara and Mahesh can be seen spending quality time with each other.

Take a look at this adorable sneak peek where Mahesh Babu was seen posing with Gautham and Sitara. Namrata captioned the picture, "These two have their own equation while this middle person has her own mind. Three of a kind. Where does that leave me."

Namrata, who was crowned Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and got married to him the same year.

On the work front, Sarileru Neekevvaru is Mahesh Babu's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a Parasuram-directed film.