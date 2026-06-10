Meghan Markle’s New Post Shows Princess Lilibet’s Beyoncé Connection

Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, is a Beyoncé fan. In the latest family photos, the five-year-old is seen wearing a t-shirt that proclaims her love for the pop icon.



Lilibet's white t-shirt featured a drawing of the music icon and her iconic hoop earrings that read “B is for Beyoncé”.



Other photos in the carousel include Prince Harry and his son Archie playing with a giant football and an old throwback photo of the Sussexes. There was also a short clip of Meghan chopping some onions.



“Springing into summer,” Meghan Markle captioned the photos.







Meghan Markle And Beyoncé's Bond

The Suits alum and Beyoncé share a warm relationship. The singer posted a message in Meghan's support after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Page Six reported.



“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote on her website next to a photo of the duo meeting for the first time in 2019 at the London premiere of The Lion King.



Harry and Meghan were also seen at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex dropped a post thanking the Single Ladies crooner and her team for the “amazing concert”.







Meghan Markle Celebrates Lilibet's Fifth Birthday



Last week, Meghan Markle dropped two adorable photos of Princess Lilibet on her fifth birthday. The first picture shows Harry holding Lilibet in his arms while Meghan smiles at her.



The other snap shows the five-year-old reaching out towards some flowers in a garden. Lilibet's face is not visible in either of the images.



“Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,” the caption read.







In May, Meghan revealed the nicknames she calls her children. In a video for her lifestyle brand As Ever, the 44-year-old explained which fruit spreads of the company each family member likes.



Talking about her children's favourite flavours, Meghan said, "Lil loves the strawberry. Arch likes both."







Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018. The couple later took a step back from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. Since then, they have lived in California with their kids - Archie and Lilibet.