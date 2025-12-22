Meet The Kolkata-Born Indian Woman Who Built The World Of <i>Avatar Fire And Ash</i>

James Cameron's much-anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash hit the big screens on December 19. The sci-fi saga has impressed fans with its epic storyline and breathtaking visuals. One of the key people behind the film's stunning world is Indian art director Aashrita Kamath, who was born in Kolkata and raised in Tamil Nadu.

With her incredible talent and creative vision, Aashrita has played a pivotal role in bringing the world of Pandora to life.

Here's everything you need to know about the talented artist

1. According to her LinkedIn account, Aashrita Kamath holds a degree in Sociology from St Xavier's College in Mumbai. She grew up in Chennai and studied at Rishi Valley School.

2. As her interest in art continued to grow, Aashrita transitioned into working in the art department in Bollywood. Her notable projects in the industry included West is West and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She also worked on numerous commercials for well-known clients such as Virgin Mobile, Fiat India and the Suzlon Group.

3. Her passion for her craft led her to apply to the prestigious AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles, where she was accepted as one of the select 14 Production Design Fellows in 2011. Aashrita's talent was further recognised with the Tom Yoda Scholarship Award in 2012.

4. Aashrita's first thesis film, Interstate, won a Bronze Medal at the 41st Student Academy Awards. Her second thesis film, Dustland, was nominated for Best Production Design & Art Direction at the FilmQuest Festival in 2014.

5. Her other work includes Contrapelo, which had its world premiere at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, and Way in Rye, a film she Art directed that was also nominated for the Student Academy Award in 2014.

6. She served as an Art Director for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and its recently released sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

7. Aashrita's Hollywood portfolio also includes high-profile films such as Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Steven Spielberg's The BFG.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office this weekend. The film earned $88 million from ticket sales in the US and Canada alone. Directed by James Cameron, the sci-fi saga features Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the lead roles. It is the third film in the Avatar franchise.

