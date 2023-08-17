All About Banita Sandhu, Rumoured To Be Dating AP Dhillon

Image instagrammed by Banita. (Courtesy: BanitaSandhu)

Banita Sandhu is currently the centre of attention. All thanks to her rumoured relationship with Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon. The reports about the alleged romance started after they were seen together in AP Dhillon's recent music video With You. The video features mushy and adorable moments of Banita and AP Dhillon as they holiday together. On Wednesday night, Banita and AP Dhillon were spotted at the grand screening of the singer's upcoming docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. The unscripted Amazon Original series will showcase the humble beginnings of the Indo-Canadian musician from Gurdaspur in Punjab to his rapid ascent in the music industry. It will premiere on August 18.

Now, as the world gears up to watch AP Dhillon's journey, let's know more about his rumoured girlfriend.



Banita Sandhu was born and raised in Caerleon, Wales, in a second-generation British-Indian household. She always wanted to pursue acting. “It's a cliche to say I always wanted to be an actress, but it is also true. I used to watch soaps as a child, with the goal of landing a part in Coronation Street. At the age of 10, I sat my mum down and told her my plans,” Banita told BBC.

Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's October. The 2018 film also starred Varun Dhawan. She bagged the role while studying at the King's College London. Banita's performance was much loved by fans. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and was named ‘The Face to Watch Out For' by Vogue India.

Banita Sandhu was als part of Diljit Dosanjh's music video Jind Mahi. It was released in 2018.

A year later, she made her Tamil cinema debut with Adithya Varma. The Gireesaaya directorial featured Dhruv Vikram in the lead. It was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Before making her big screen debut, Banita Sandhu has featured in a couple of adverts.

In terms of Hollywood, Banita Sandhu was seen in the American sci-fi series Pandora.

Banita Sandhu completed her graduation in English Literature with Film Studies in 2018 from King's College London.

The actress was last seen in Mother Teresa & Me. It also won the Best Film Award at the Mirabile Dictu International Film Festival, held in Rome. The film was released in May.

Banita Sandhu has worked with Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham.