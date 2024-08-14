Meet Jasmin Walia, British Singer Rumoured To Be Dating Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reportedly found love again a month after announcing his separation from model Natasa Stankovic. Rumours suggest that Hardik is currently dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, and the two reportedly enjoyed an exotic vacation In Greece together. Additionally, the two have recently started following each other on social media. Jasmin Walia, a British singer and television personality, has made a name for herself in the music industry. Born in Essex, England, to parents of Indian descent, Jasmin first came into the spotlight through her participation in the British reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).

In 2014, Jasmin launched her YouTube channel, where she posted covers of popular songs. She has collaborated with artists like Zack Knight, Intens-ti and Ollie Green Music. Her big break came in 2017 with the release of Bom Diggy, a single she performed with Zack Knight. The song gained even more popularity when it was re-released as Bom Diggy Diggy for the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Jasmin also teamed up with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz for the 2022 music video Nights N Fights.

ICYDK: The dating rumours started when fans noticed that Hardik and Jasmin shared similar photos from the same location. Reportedly, they are vacationing in Greece. The speculation intensified after their Instagram posts showed them by the same pool with a Greek backdrop. Jasmin shared a picture of herself in a blue bikini with a breezy blue shirt, posing stylishly by the pool with Mykonos scenery behind her. She completed her look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses. Soon after, Hardik posted a video of himself near the same pool, dressed in cream-coloured pants, a printed shirt and sunglasses. The matching backgrounds in their posts fueled fans' curiosity.

For the unversed: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20 this year. They released a joint statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

Currently, their son Agastya is with his mother Natasa in Serbia. The mother-son duo travelled to Serbia hours before Natasa and Hardik announced their split. Earlier this month, they were seen at Mumbai airport, heading to Natasa's hometown.