Meet Brahmastra Star Ranbir Kapoor's New Gym Buddy

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Bulgaria to shoot for his upcoming film Brahmastra and there, he has got a new gym buddy - co-star Saurav Gurjar. Saurav, best-known for his roles in TV showsand, is playing a negative role in. He posted a picture with Ranbir from their workout session and captioned it as, "I believe he is a super sweet buddy!! Super fun working with him!!! Love and respect bro!!!! #AfterShootLife #FunTimeBuilding."is a three-part movie directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and TV star Mouni Roy.Take a look at the picture Saurav Gurjar posted with Ranbir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Kunal Gir also shared a picture with Saurav Gurjar.Last year, a picture of Ranbir with Kunal Gir went viral. He trained the actor for Dutt biopic.Of his role in, Saurav told news agency IANS, "I will be seen playing a negative role. It's a modern-day film set in India. But the reason it's calledis because the energies, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India."Saurav is also a wrestler. He went to the US for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) training last month. "I am thankful to WWE for giving me the permission and allowing me to do the film," he told IANS.Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is also in Bulgaria, has posted some wonderful pictures from there. Here they are.is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first part of the film releases on August 2019.(With IANS inputs)