Meet Brahmastra Star Ranbir Kapoor's New Gym Buddy

Highlights
- Saurav has featured in mythological TV shows
- "Super fun working with him," Saurav wrote
- Ranbir's trainer Kunal Gir also shared a picture with Saurav
Take a look at the picture Saurav Gurjar posted with Ranbir Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Kunal Gir also shared a picture with Saurav Gurjar.
Had the pleasure of befriending @sauravgurjar , the gentle giant. 6 feet 8 inches tall, 135kgs. Just after this pic was taken, while he was stretching..he shared a bit of his story - how against all odds, from a small town - Chambal, he made it to WWE !! He is also a national gold medalist in kickboxing, and now is selected from India and is being trained by the WWE, also working in #brahmastra . Wow! It doesn't matter where you come from, it only matters where you are going. It doesn't matter where you started or where you've ended, only matters how far you've come. Good luck @sauravgurjar hope you become the next @therock #wwe #bodybuilding #sofia #bulgaria
Last year, a picture of Ranbir with Kunal Gir went viral. He trained the actor for Dutt biopic.
Of his role in Brahmastra, Saurav told news agency IANS, "I will be seen playing a negative role. It's a modern-day film set in India. But the reason it's called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India."
Saurav is also a wrestler. He went to the US for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) training last month. "I am thankful to WWE for giving me the permission and allowing me to do the film," he told IANS.
