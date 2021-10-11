Meet Arjun Kapoor, The Lady Killer. His New Film Is Full Of 'Thrill And Romance'

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Expect thrill. And romance. And emotion. We are talking about Arjun Kapoor's next movie, a thriller named The Lady Killer. On Monday, the actor made The Lady Killer announcement with the first poster of the movie and wrote: "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, The Lady Killer. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director Ajay Bahl for your belief in me." Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer will track the intriguing story of a small town casanova, who will fall in love with "self-destructive beauty," reported news agency PTI. The Lady Killer will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.

In a statement, Arjun Kapoor said that The Lady Killer will see him in a "challenging role": "I am excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited."

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, said in a statement that the Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl combo would be a great hit with the audiences: "Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay."

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police, which released last month.