Meet Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan, Soon-To-Be A Bollywood Actor

Late Bollywood star Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan is prepping for his debut in the industry. Mumbai Mirror reports that Vardhan will be launched by filmmaker Jayantilal Gada in a romantic-thriller, expected to go on floors in September. Vardhan has been an assistant director at Yash Raj Films and previously assisted Habib Faisal on Ishaqzaade and Daawat-e-Ishq and Manish Sharma on Shuddh Desi Romance. Of his debut, he told Mumbai Mirror, "I was supposed to start off with a period-drama with Jayanti bhai, but for some reason that didn't work out. He approached me later for this film which I loved and immediately gave my nod to. It's a performance-oriented role and in terms of treatment it will be in a space similar to (Hollywood director David Fincher's psychological thriller) Gone Girl."

It was after Amrish Puri's death in 2005 that Vardhan decided to take the actor's legacy forward. and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are some of Amrish Puri's favorite films on Vardhan's list.

"Dadu is the God whom I pray to. I was so close to him that I would sleep between him and my grandmother. When he passed away, for me it was like losing the protective cover of an umbrella. It was then, that I decided that if I do something, it would be for my grandfather and this film is an ode to him," Vardhan told Mumbai Mirror.

Vardhan was five-years-old when he started training under National Award-winning actor-filmmaker-writer Satyadev Dubey, also his Amrish Puri's mentor. "I have a strong inclination toward writing and direction too but acting is my first love. Initially Dubey ji made me work backstage, serving tea to the cast and crew and cleaning the stage, after which I started getting smaller roles. I got to play a lead role when I was in my teens," he revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

Recounting the fondest memories spent with his grandfather, Vardhan said that he and Amrish Puri would watch films of Dilip Kumar, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro after the actor returned home from work and added that he misses him. "We would watch films of Dilip Kumar saab, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and also binge on classics like The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption. Sometimes, I also used to sit with him for reading sessions when filmmakers came home. His films with Shyam Benegal sir and Govind Nihalani sir top my list of all-time favourites. I really miss him," Vardhan told Mumbai Mirror.

Vardhan, who is a self-confessed Charlie Chaplin fan, has also given a screen test, where he performed a scene from iconic film The Great Dictator.

Amrish Puri died at the age of 72 in Mumbai. He is fondly remembered for his negative roles in the films, including the iconic Mogambo from Mr. India. His catchphrase, "Mogambo khush hua" still lives on. Tridev, Damini, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Koyla are some of his other films.