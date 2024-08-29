Viral Again: When Madhavan Shared Screen Space With Amrish Puri For An Ad. Watch

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, we chanced upon a precious video that happens to feature R. Madhavan and Amrish Puri. The video was posted by an Instagram account in collaboration with R. Madhavan. It featured the two actors in an ad for Pepsi. The clip begins with Madhavan and Amrish Puri running in a park. Madhavan overtakes the veteran actor in a lap. The duo later collide at a Pepsi stand and ask for a bottle each. However, the vendor is left with only one bottle which is snatched by Amrish Puri citing his seniority. The scene then shifts to a computer class where Amrish Puri is a student with Pepsi lying there on his table. Madhavan comes in and introduces himself as the teacher. He then asks for the Pepsi bottle in the form of Guru Dakshina. Amrish Puri raises his hand as if to hit Madhavan but then ends up giving him a high-five, resulting in everyone bursting into laughter.

See the full video here:

The comments section of the post was filled with reactions from fans. One user said, "What a gem of an ad!." Another added, "I had forgotten about this ad. Thank you for sharing." Someone else wrote, "Amrish Puri Sir, What a Great Actor."

A person shared that R Madhavan's character in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also taught computer."So Maddy taught computer in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein too."

Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is re-releasing in theatres on August 30. Also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza, the film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and was originally released in 2001. The makers announced the re-release on Tuesday by sharing a video poster of the movie on Instagram. The caption read, "23 years later, love finds its way back to the big screen. Relive the magic of timeless romance with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Re-releasing in Cinemas THIS FRIDAY 30th August 2024! Are you excited?” The movie will run in PVR INOX theatres till September 5.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein follows Maddy (Madhavan), who poses as Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) in order to court Reena (Dia Mirza), his romantic interest. When the truth is revealed, things take a turn. Apart from the leading trio, the film features Tanaaz Currim Irani, Anupam Kher and Navin Nischol in key roles.