Meet Alia Bhatt's 'Glam Fam' - Rhea Kapoor And Sanya Kapoor

Stars from Bollywood and Hollywood lit up last night with their stunning presence at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event. From Priyanka Chopra to Gigi Hadid, the stars looked their best on the red carpet. Joining the bandwagon was also actress Alia Bhatt, who made a stunning appearance at the event, styled by designer and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor. On Sunday morning, the actress, in her latest Instagram entry, posted a lovely picture of herself from the event and tagged her "glam fam" aka designers Rhea Kapoor, Sanya Kapoor, and others, who made her shine on the red carpet. Sharing the beautiful photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "y glam fam, ok bye." Replying to it, designer Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

A set of pictures of Alia Bhatt in the white dress was also shared by Rhea Kapoor, who wrote an endearing post along with it. Sharing it she wrote, "After Party with the Party Princess."

Alia Bhatt was styled by Rhea Kapoor for Day 1 of the event as well. For Day one, she paired the saree with matching diamond earrings and a choker, along with a bracelet. Sharing pictures of Alia Bhatt's OOTD, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Shimmering movie (star icon) for the opening night of NMACC.”

For the big event, Rhea Kapoor also styled her sister Sonam Kapoor, who looked equally stunning. Rhea chose a custom JJ Valaya couture saree for her sister and we must say, Sonam, did full justice to her look. “The (queen icon) Sonam Kapoor in custom JJ Valaya for the opening of NMACC,” wrote Rhea, sharing the photos.

Other attendees at the event were American model Gigi Hadid, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, and Karisma Kapoor.