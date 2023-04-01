ICYDK: Alia Bhatt And Sonam Kapoor Were Styled By Rhea Kapoor - Both Stunning

Rhea Kapoor shared these images rheakapoor. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Friday was a star-studded night in Mumbai as the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre lit up the city. Who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, marked their presence at the Ambani event. It goes without saying that each star looked their fashionable best on the red carpet. Many went for a silver-theme attire while others added dash of red, pink and black. Like always, Alia Bhatt stole the limelight in a statement piece. She wore a metallic silver custom saree with a strapless blouse from the shelves of Vaishali S. For the occasion, Alia was styled by none other than producer and celebrated stylist Rhea Kapoor, who also decided the look for her sister Sonam for the big night. The Highway actress was looking straight out of a fairy tale as she paired the saree with matching diamond earrings and a choker, along with a bracelet.

Sharing pictures of Alia Bhatt's OOTD, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Shimmering movie (star icon) for the opening night of NMACC.”

Alia Bhatt also posted a set of pictures of her breathtaking look on Instagram. Going by the comments section, it is safe to say that fans can't have enough of the actress looking like a shining star in the sheer saree. Alia captioned her photos with a mirror ball emoji.

Needless to say, Sonam Kapoor's go-to person for the big event was her sister Rhea Kapoor, who has been her stylist forever. Rhea, who has many times styled her dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor, chose a custom JJ Valaya couture saree for her sister. Sonam, who has always been a fashionista, looked every bit gorgeous in a beige saree with red floral prints. Her look was enhanced with a choker and matching earrings.

“The (queen icon) Sonam Kapoor in custom JJ Valaya for the opening of NMACC,” wrote Rhea, sharing the photos.

Other celebrities who added glitz and glamour to the event were American model Gigi Hadid, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan and Karisma Kapoor.