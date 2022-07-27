Mika Di Vohti: Meet Akanksha Puri, The Model-Actress Who Won Singer's Swayamvar

Mika Singh with Akanksha Puri. (courtesy: akanksha8000)

Singer Mika Singh has finally met the love of his life, albeit on a reality show with the world watching. On the bridal hunt show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, the singer chose actress-model Akanksha Puri to be his life partner. Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have been friends for over a decade and though she entered the show quite late, she managed to make an impact. Akanksha began her career as a model and soon made a transition to films. Akanksha began her career in a supporting role in the Tamil film, Alex Pandian which featured Karthi and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Akanksha Puri followed this up with small but pivotal roles in Malayalam and Kannada films, before making her big Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film Calendar Girls. She also made a mark with her performance on the show Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Akanksha Puri also made headlines for her relationship with actor-model Paras Chhabra. Akanksha, who initially supported Paras during his stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss broke up with him after he confessed feelings for his co-contestant, model Mahira Sharma during the show.

While Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have been friends for over 12 years, the model said that she realised her affection for him only after seeing him with contestants on the bridal hunt.

After being picked by Mika Singh as his life partner, Akanksha Puri shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “After being picked by her king, Akanksha took to Instagram to share pictures from her big moment. She captioned the photos, “Here's to our new beginnings, Mika Singh.” Replying to the post, Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Oh my gosh Congratulations to you both. Akanksha Singh, Mika Singh lots of love.”

Rahul Vaidya commented, “Congratulations Bhabi. So happy for you both.” Actress Nikita Sharma wrote, “Wow ..touchwood Congratulations.”

On Friday, the couple also shared a set of images posing together. In the caption, Akanksha wrote, “In this together.”

The couple has not shared any details on when they plan to get married.