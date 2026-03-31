Meet Ahida Sarmai, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Child Actor With Down Syndrome Who Played Arjun Rampal's Daughter

Very rarely does a performer with limited screen time strike a chord the way child actor Ahida Sarmai did in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The specially-abled child actor played an impactful supporting role as Major Iqbal's (Arjun Rampal) daughter in the film that not only added gravitas to the film's narrative at crucial moments, but was also applaud-worthy for how she enacted it on celluloid.

Who Is Ahida Sarmai?

Ahida Sarmai, who has Down syndrome, has always had the support of her parents encouraging her talent in performing arts.

It was her viral social media video where she was dancing to the hit song Shararat from Dhurandhar that caught the attention of Dhurandhar's casting team. One thing led to another, and she was called for an audition and selected in a day for her natural talent.

What She Did Before Dhurandhar Happened

Ahida Sarmai has been actively working in stage productions and as a theatre artist. She has two unreleased short films, Maktoomb and Bebaqaain.

Other than this, she has also performed in plays such as Ramayana, Asha Ki Kiran, and Woh Khula Aasman.

She also has a knack for painting and had showcased her work at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai as part of "The Art of India 2025" exhibition, titled Iceberg. It took place from 17-23 February 2025.

Earlier this year, she also showcased her work as an artist at the 12th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY).

Ahida Sarmai's Post For Arjun Rampal

As the 15-year-old played Arjun Rampal's daughter in Dhurandhar 2, she had put up a special post for him.

Sharing BTS pictures from set and more from the success party, Ahida Sarmai wrote, "Dear Arjun Sir, It was a beautiful learning under your calm and supportive guidance and see....the result is so DHURANDHAR...so lucky to share the frame with you...and being your onscreen daughter...THANK YOU SIR. With love, LAIBA (Ahida Sarmai)."

Instagram/Ahida Sarmai

Dhurandhar: The Revenge release didn't hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Just like its first part in December last year, the second instalment has been wreaking havoc at the box office too.

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