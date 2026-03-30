Hamza And Major Iqbal's 'Bromance' From BTS Photos Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Grabs Fans' Attention

Arjun Rampal has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Dhurandhar 2.

In his caption, Arjun reflected on his career and expressed gratitude to those who have been part of it.

He wrote, "From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything."

The post quickly garnered attention, not just for its heartfelt note but also for the candid photos from the film's sets. Among them, a couple of images stood out - Arjun, in his Major Iqbal look, sharing a moment with Ranveer Singh, who appears to be in character as Hamza.

The comments section soon filled up with reactions. One fan nostalgically wrote, "I can't believe that Major Iqbal used to look this cute once upon a time." Another admirer praised the actor, commenting, "You are such a pleasure to watch! I am also hoping you are the protagonist too in the coming movies."

However, it was one particular comment that caught widespread attention: "Hamza aur major Iqbal ka bromance?"

Apart from Arjun and Ranveer, the BTS clip also featured glimpses of Akshaye Khanna on set.

Record-Breaking Run

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a major milestone in the United States by surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in the US, setting a new benchmark after nine years.

Cast And Crew

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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