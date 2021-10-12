Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: In Sanya Malhotra And Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Unique' Love Story, Distance Is The Villain

Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: A still from the movie (courtesy YouTube)

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, who form the titular two halves of the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar, shared the film's teaser on Monday. Talking about the film's storyline, Sanya Malhotra said: "Welcome to this new chapter of Sundar and Meenakshi's life and get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind long-distance love story." Meanwhile, Abhimanyu added: " Toh hum rishta pakka samjhein? Meenakshi aur Sundareshwar aa rahe hai lekar unki ye unique prem kahani (Let's give this relationship a go! Meenakshi and Sundareshwar are coming to you with their unique love story)." Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani feature as a new-age couple in the movie - the teaser reveals that 'distance' is the only antagonist in the young couple's love story.

The Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser opens with Sanya and Abhimanyu meeting each other in an arrange marriage setting. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a character with an outspoken and cheeky personality while Abhimanyu is the face of calm but the king of quick comebacks. The difference in Sanya and Abhimanyu's personalities is highlighted with a Rajinikanth reference - she is a die-hard fan of the megastar while movies apparently put him to sleep.

In one of the dialogues, Abhimanyu says: "Engineers make the best husbands because we don't give up easily," when Sanya asked him why he would be a suitable candidate for marriage. The trailer then moves on to glimpses of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's wedding and their long-distance romance over video calls.

Watch the teaser of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's Meenakshi Sundareshwar here:

Directed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar will premiere on Netflix on November 5.