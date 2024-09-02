Matthew Perry's Iconic Chandler Sweater Up For Grabs At <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S.</i> 30th Anniversary Auction

The iconic sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September. The show, which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, remains a favourite of fans around the world. To mark this milestone, Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions are hosting a live auction on September 23, featuring several items from the series. One of the most talked-about items up for auction is a sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry, who played the character Chandler Bing. As per Julien's Auctions, this particular teal sweater is a 100% cashmere, polo-style piece, worn by the actor in the 10th episode of the seventh season titled The One with the Holiday Armadillo. The sweater, from the label Autumn Cashmere, is simply titled the "Chandler Bing Sweater" for the auction.

While listing the sweater for auction, Julien's Auctions wrote, "This is an original item used in connection with the production of Friends. It is made available by Julien's on behalf of Warner Bros. This is not a reproduction, but rather an original asset from the making of the television series."

The bidding for the sweater started at $250. As of September 2, the price has already reached $1,500. The auction came less than a year after Matthew Perry's tragic death. The actor died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

Although the sweater is the most-watched item on the auction site, it is followed by another clothing piece worn by Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. The actress wore the sweater in Season 7's episode sixteen, titled The One with the Truth About London. Additionally, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fans can buy a blue denim coat worn by Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, a head sculpture from David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller's apartment, an ottoman from his living room and a shirt worn by Paul Stevens' Bruce Willis.