<i>Super/Man</i> Trailer: Flipping Through The Pages Of The Untold Christopher Reeve Story

We all loved Christopher Reeve in the Superman series, where he soared through the skies, climbed buildings and saved lives. Tragically, the actor died at the age of 52 in 2004 following a cardiac arrest. In his memory, Warner Bros. is set to release a documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. On Monday, the makers unveiled its trailer on YouTube, sparking excitement among fans of the franchise. The trailer begins with scenes from the Superman series, showing Christopher flying through the sky. A nostalgic clip follows, featuring the actor reflecting on how people often mistook him for the real-life Superman. He remarks, “Everybody is looking for a hero. I am not a hero. That was a part. I played the part. I am not that man.”

A few seconds later, his son, Matthew Reeve, shares memories of their time together, saying, “Doing things with my dad was all about activity and action. Riding bikes, playing soccer, skiing.” His daughter, Alexandra Reeve Givens, adds, “My dad was very competitive, and he didn't necessarily slow down.”

The video also takes us back to Christopher Reeve's accident in 1995 when he was paralysed from the neck down after being thrown from a horse. Matthew recalls, “We said goodbye, and he gave this wave. That was the last time I saw him on his feet.”

The trailer then shows Christopher Reeve lying in a hospital bed. He reflects, “It ruined my life and everybody else's. I won't be able to ski, sail, or throw a ball to Will (Christopher's son). Won't be able to make love to Dana (Christopher's wife). Maybe we should let me go.” The actor also speaks about the unwavering support of his wife Dana who reminded him that she still loved him, no matter what.

The trailer also delves into the deep friendship between Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams, highlighting their unique bond and mutual understanding.

We then see Christopher addressing the media from his wheelchair, inspiring countless lives. Former US President Barack Obama is shown announcing the establishment of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Paralysis Act, which aims to advance research into paralysis and improve rehabilitation and quality of life for those affected. The trailer describes how many individuals were inspired by Christopher Reeve's story to rise from their wheelchairs and walk again.

The clip concludes with the Superman actor addressing the audience at the 68th Annual Academy Awards, where he shares his evolved understanding of heroism: “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”

Check out the trailer below:

Christopher Reeve played the role of the iconic caped superhero in four Superman movies – Superman, Superman II, Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Archive footage of the actor was also used in Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, which was released posthumously in 2006.