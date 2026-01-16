Matthew McConaughey Trademarks His Iconic Dialogue To Stop AI Misuse

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has trademarked his image and voice to protect them against unauthorized use by AI (artificial intelligence) platforms.

It is the first time an actor has attempted to use trademark law to protect their likeness from AI misuse, according to his lawyers and an expert.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, clips including his famous catchphrase "alright, alright, alright" from the 1993 film Dazed and Confused have been registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database.

McConaughey's move comes after Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift, and other stars have fallen victims to fake videos, audio, and images online created by AI tools.

Lawyers for the Magic Mike star told the WSJ they had no current examples of McConaughey's likeness being manipulated by AI but hoped the trademarks could be used broadly against any unauthorized copies of him.

McConaughey is not averse to generative AI.

He has held a stake in ElevenLabs, a software company specializing in AI voice modeling, "for several years now," as per reports.

The company has created an AI audio version of the Interstellar actor with his permission.

Matthew McConaughey achieved his breakthrough with a supporting performance in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused (1993). After a number of supporting roles, his first success as a leading man came in the legal drama A Time to Kill (1996). He made a name for himself with the science fiction film Contact (1997), the historical drama Amistad (1997), and the war film U-571 (2000).

McConaughey's portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club (2013) earned him widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.