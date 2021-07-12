'Mask Up, Ripped Jeans And Crop Top': Malaika Arora's Sassy Monday Mood

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's Monday mood is as sassy as she is. The reason we are saying this is because on Monday afternoon, the actress posted a picture collage featuring herself on her Instagram profile to show us her OOTD - ripped jeans and crop top, paired with sneakers, fashion on point. Malaika let her hair down and completed her look with a facemask, because precaution is also necessary. "Mask up, ripped jeans, crop top.... My kinda Monday mood," the actress wrote in the caption of her post. Fans flooded Malaika Arora's post with fiery and red heart icons. Take a look:

Malaika Arora worked very hard to get back her fit physique after recovering from COVID-19 last year. In an Instagram post earlier, she shared her experience of resuming yoga and exercise post COVID recovery and wrote: "Easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, 'easy' is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt."

"I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours. My first work out, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on," read another excerpt from her post.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.