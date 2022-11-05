Masaba Gupta's Latest Workout Video Is Without Music. Because...

A still from Masaba Gupta's video. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta's latest update on Instagram will give major fitness goals. The fashion designer has shared a video from her gym session. Here, she is performing the punching bag workout. Oh boy. She is making it look so easy. Hey, wait. There is more. Please check her caption too. She wrote, “No music on this one so that you can hear the sound of my rage being released. It's gone. now onto the next thing.” Well said, Masaba. The video became an instant hit on the social media platform. Replying to the post, mom-to-be Bipasha Basu dropped biceps and clap emojis. Actor Abhimanyu wrote, “Smash”. Cookie Boolani left a bunch of fire emojis under the post.

Here is the video we are talking about:

Masaba Gupta is quite particular about her fitness routine and her Instagram timeline is proof. A while back, Masaba shared a video from a HIIT session and said, “Couldn't be a lazy slug even if I tried. That's just how I'm built. Must must must get fitter ! One year of training with apoorv.”

Masaba Gupta also tried to motivate her online family through her workout session clips. The fashion designer, once, spoke about the need to keep moving. Along with a video, she wrote, “You gotta keep moving! Learnt this the hard way because I just did not have it in me to work out with everything I've been trying to do in the last 2 weeks. I've put every single thing ahead of me for months - Masaba Masaba / Lovechild/ House of Masaba ( that's a lot of Masaba's) and I wouldn't have it any other way but it's time to get back to regular programming. The movement to start the day & then 5000% focus on my work. So that's the learning - You gotta move! Slow & steady Not just on the mat or in the gym but also ..in life! You gotta keep moving & growing and getting better.”

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba.