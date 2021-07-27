Masaba Gupta And Her Muses Over The Years: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra And Others

Masaba Gupta with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy masabagupta)

Highlights "12 years of smiles, joy, fear, failure, success," wrote Masaba Gupta

"I wish I had 12 lessons to share with you," she added

The pictures also feature Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty

As Masaba Gupta's apparel label House of Masaba clocked 12 years on Tuesday, the designer shared a special post on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote about her journey and what she learnt over the years. She accompanied the post with throwback pictures from different fashions shows. The first one is a throwback from her debut show when she was 19. Over the years, many Bollywood stars walked the ramp in her creations. Among them are Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. Masaba shared pictures of herself with her muses and what's not to love.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba Gupta wrote: "12 years of smiles, joy, fear, failure, success, wanting to quit and wanting to never give up. All in the same breath. I wish I had 12 lessons to share with you about creating a brand and all that comes with it. I don't. But I do have one and it works for the good days and the bad days! - 'Be disciplined about what you do and how you do it'."

Masaba Gupta added in her post, "I don't think I'm half as talented as many of my contemporaries out there but I make up for what I lack in talent, with hard work.' Your discipline and your hard work is your ammunition, use it well and wish me a happy f****** birthday for all the stress induced acne this brand has given me."

Read Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards, was last seen in the Netflix smash hit Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her mom. It was directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi. The second season of the show will release this year. Last year, Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.