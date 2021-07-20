In Just A Few Frames, Masaba Gupta Goes From 'Hot Wannabe To Chudail' (Her Words)

Masaba Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta has been having a whole lot of fun on the sets of her upcoming web-series Masaba Masaba 2. The reason we are saying this is because, on Monday, the fashion designer-actress posted a series of photos of herself showing her subtle and "sweet journey from a hot wannabe to chudail". ROFL. Yes, that's exactly what she wrote in the caption. The first photo shows Masaba Gupta getting ready for the shoot and posing elegantly for the camera in a bathrobe. As you move on to other pictures, she can be seen trying to control her laugh before her candid yet hilarious moment is captured with the camera.

"Swipe to see the short but sweet journey from Hot Wannabe to Chudail. #shootlife," Masaba wrote in the caption. Sharing the last photo of her post on her Instagram story, Masaba hilariously wrote: "Should be a magazine cover."

Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta, recently trended big time on social media for sharing her fitness journey. She revealed that she is the "lightest she has been in 10 years" because of a particular fitness routine. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships' - Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable... also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress and no phone call can distract me from this."

"This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food and drink I love with friends and family on the weekend even more. I'm the lightest I've been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition and making physical activity your focus!" she added.

Masaba Gupta is a celebrated fashion designer, who made her acting debut with web-series titled Masaba Masaba last year. She will next be seen in the second season of the series.