Meet The Cast Of The Fantastic Four. Bonus - Release Date Announcement

The Fantastic Four poster. (courtesy: marvel)

Marvel Entertainment celebrated Valentine's Day by unveiling the cast of The Fantastic Four with a special post on Wednesday. The post featured a charming Valentine's card, showcasing cartoon representations of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing). The characters appear to be having a delightful time in each other's company. In the caption, Marvel Entertainment wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four." The caption also included the release date, stating, "Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theatres July 25, 2025."

The last Fantastic Four film (styled as FANT4STIC) was released in 2015. So the announcement came as a pleasant surprise to many. Following Marvel's announcement, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and disbelief. One user exclaimed, "No way you just dropped it like that!!" Another expressed their disbelief, saying, "I had to re-read this to be sure they confirmed the Fantastic Four in such a casual way." Several fans praised the unique approach, with comments like, "Wow, what a way to announce the cast!" and "This is such a cute way for a cast reveal. Awesome." The anticipation for Pedro Pascal's performance was palpable. A fan stated, "This is fire. Pedro gonna kill it." Many simply expressed their excitement, with comments such as, "Here we go! Finally," and "Just going to drop it like nothing!!! Omg!!! Wow! Can't wait!"

Take a look at Marvel's post below:

Wait, there is more. Marvel Entertainment continued to build anticipation for the next The Fantastic Four film by sharing another post specifically for the date announcement. The poster features the text: "Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four." In the caption, Marvel Entertainment stated, “Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters July 25, 2025.”

Check it out:

Last year, the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on the role that The Fantastic Four would play in the future of the MCU. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin described The Fantastic Four as a "big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

He added, "Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There have certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us."

The Fantastic Four is being directed by Matt Shakman.