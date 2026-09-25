Marion Cotillard Says AI Actors "Act Like Potatoes"

Marion Cotillard is back at the San Sebastian Festival for 7h40 ce jour-là, five years after receiving its prestigious Donostia Award. Attending the festival, Cotillard spoke about the rapid changes taking place in cinema. She discussed the growing role of streaming platforms and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking.

While artificial intelligence is becoming more common, she joked that AI actors currently act like “potatoes”, which makes it easy for her to tell the difference.

During the press conference, Marion Cotillard said, “I think I would be very afraid the day I was moved by an AI actor. For now, I find that they act like potatoes, and that reassures me. I wonder if one day that will happen, if one day I would be fooled by an actor. I have to admit that it's something that makes me think and that can frighten me.”

Cotillard's comments on AI came on the heels of Tom Cruise sharing his thoughts on the technology. Speaking with BAFTA moderator Edith Bowman, as per Variety, the Mission Impossible star said that human creativity still has a special place in filmmaking. He believes AI will become a bigger part of the industry in the future, but people will continue to value real performances and the work of human artists.

Marion Cotillard arrived at the San Sebastian Festival for the world premiere of Nicole Garcia's 7h40 ce jour-là, which is competing for the festival's top honour, the Golden Shell. In the category, 17 films are competing for the awards.

As per the official synopsis, “Alice arrives in a quiet provincial town and takes a job at a local café, blending easily into a life that isn't hers. Her presence is no coincidence. She is there because of Milo, a young mechanic who works at a nearby garage.”

“To him, Alice is a stranger. To her, he is someone tied to a past she has never truly left behind. As buried tensions begin to surface and Milo drifts toward uncertain ground, both are pushed to a crossroads: is it possible to rebuild a bond that shattered decades ago?'

Other than Marion Cotillard, 7h40 ce jour-là also stars Théodore Pellerin, Artus, Laure Calamy, Alexis Manenti, Anne Brochet, Eric Elmosnino and Charles Berling.

Also Read: 'There Is Nothing Like Human': Tom Cruise On AI's Growing Role In Filmmaking