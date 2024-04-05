Manoj Bajpayee Hints At Wife Shabana Raza's Comeback: 'Excited To Work With Her'

Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana at an event

Manoj Bajpayee is super busy with the promotion campaign of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Just a few days ahead of the release of his crime thriller, the actor talked about his wife, actress Shabana Raza's comeback. In a conversation with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee expressed his excitement about the prospect of Shabana Raza's return to the big screen. In addition, the Gangs Of Wasseypur star has also confessed that he can't wait to share the screen space with her. Manoj Bajpayee said, “I would love to work with my wife Shabana provided the script comes from outside, and I don't have to produce it. As much as I know her, I know she has a lot of self-respect as an actor. I am equally excited to work with her in a film that will mark her comeback into films. She is equally keen on doing films again.”

Manoj Bajpayee added that Shabana Raza is in the middle of reviewing scripts that are coming her way. “So whenever that happens, she will return to the cinema,” added Manoj. Shabana Raza is known for her work in films like Ajay Devgn's Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Hrithik Roshan's Fiza, Kareeb (1998), Rahul (2001), Aatma (2006) and Acid Factory (2009) among others.

In the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee also talked about how he takes some of his characters home, unconsciously. The actor said, “Scenes from my films keep playing on my mind while I am doing routine things at home. Even while I am talking to my daughter, I am thinking of the character I am supposed to enact the next day. I often get reprimanded by my wife for not being in the moment because I am constantly thinking about the scenes in my head. If I have to become a character, the person is not going to leave me so soon.” He concluded by saying, “Acting is not a ‘switch on and switch off job.”

Coming back to Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial will premiere on Zee5 on April 16. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen essaying the role of ACP Avinash Verma. Apart from Manij, the film also features Prachi Desai, Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in Key roles.

Manoj Bajpayee also has Apoorv Singh Karki's Bhaiyya Ji, which will hit the theatres on May 24.