Manoj Bajpayee's Famjam Moments With Wife Shabana And Daughter Ava Nayla

Manoj Bajpayee shared this image. (courtesy: ManojBajpayee)

Stop everything and head straight to Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram page. The actor has shared an adorable family picture that you simply can't miss. In the frame, the star is seen posing alongside his wife, Shabana Raza, and their daughter Ava Nayla. While, Manoj Bajpayee looks dapper in a magenta-hued suit, Shabana Raza exudes elegance in an Anarkali suit. Ava Nayla keeps it simple in a white OOTD. For the caption, Manoj Bajpayee simply picked evil eyes, red heart and dizzy emojis. Did we hear awww, already? Fans and Manoj Bajpayee's friends from the industry flooded the comments space with fire, hearts and heart eye emojis. Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary posted black hearts. Ridhiema Tiwari commented, “Perfect” with a fire emoji. Divya Seth Shah remarked, “So grown up,” accompanied by a red heart emoticon.

On the work front, Manoj Tiwari was last seen in the Netflix series, Killer Soup. While talking about his role, Manoj told ANI, "For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy."

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Killer Soup 4 out of 5 stars and said, “Killer Soup abides steadfastly by its neo-noir principles but the flawed characters that populate the narrative aren't evil in the conventional sense. They are at worst crooked and self-serving. Significantly, none of the killings that occur, nor their aftermath, is premeditated. (Manoj) Bajpayee and (Konkona) Sen Sharma take on roles unlike any other that they have played before. They strike up a wonderful duet, challenging and enhancing each other in a cat-and-mouse game in which predator and victim frequently swap places and co-conspirators often work at cross-purposes.”

Up next, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Raam Reddy's The Fable.