Manoj Bajpayee Is 'A Masterclass In Acting,' Says Shekhar Kapur. See The Actor's Reply

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is loved for his impeccable acting craft and talent. The actor enjoys a fan following not only among cinema lovers but also among his colleagues. A case in point is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who was thoroughly impressed with the actor's performance in the courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. After watching the film, the director shared some words of praise for the actor, which then led to a warm Twitter exchange between Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur. It all started when Shekhar Kapur tweeted, “A master class in acting @BajpayeeManoj sets the bar so high in Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, with a sensitive, honest and completely authentic performance. I was hanging on to every line he spoke in this compelling courtroom drama. Congratulations to Director Apoorv Karki n team at #zee5.”

To this, Manoj Bajpayee said, “OMG! Now I can put my feet up for sometime and relax after this praise by one and only our respected @shekharkapur sir! Thank you. Thank You.”

The exchange did not end there. Responding to Manoj's tweet, Shekhar Kapur said, “Oh no! Please don't put your feet up @BajpayeeManoj...You have so much more to give. So much more to contribute….you are not allowed to relax.” To this, Manoj replied, "Thank you, sir."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Manoj Bajpayee made headlines for reacting to his reported net worth of ₹170 crores. Speaking to Aaj Tak, the actor expressed his shock on hearing the number being thrown around. He said “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! However, through the grace of God, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably and my daughter will be well looked after).”

He further added, “Main South Mumbai ka nahi hun, na Bandra ka hun. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun. Main humesha kehta hun ke main cinema, is film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai (I am not from South Mumbai or Bandra. I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri. I have always said that I am not in the middle of this film industry. I am still sitting at the boundary and it is a choice I have made).”

Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was released on May 23, is available for streaming on Zee5.