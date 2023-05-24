Is Manoj Bajpayee's Net Worth Rs 170 Crore? His Adorably Honest Reaction

Manoj Bajpayee shared this image. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj Bajpayee is celebrated and loved for his acting prowess. With a career spanning nearly three decades, the actor has featured in several stellar films and web series. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that there are several reports afloat on social media estimating the actor's net worth. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, the actor was asked about his net worth, given that certain reports state it to be Rs 170 crore. On hearing the number being thrown around, Manoj Bajpayee reacted with shock and said, “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! However, through the grace of God, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably and my daughter will be well looked after).”

In the same interaction, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his lifestyle choices. The actor, who traces his roots to Bettiah, Bihar spoke about how he still lives in a suburb of Mumbai contrary to most members of the film fraternity. “Main South Mumbai ka nahi hun, na Bandra ka hun. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun. Main humesha kehta hun ke main cinema, is film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai (I am not from South Mumbai or Bandra. I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri. I have always said that I am not in the middle of this film industry. I am still sitting at the boundary and it is a choice I have made),” he said.

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of World Theatre Day, the actor shared a set of throwback photos from his early acting days. He also added a moving note: “For 10 years of my life, I lived and breathed theatre - it was my passion, my escape, and my everything. There is nothing like the magic of theatre. It has the power to transport us to different worlds, expose us to new perspectives, and move us to tears or laughter…From its humble beginnings, theatre has evolved into a powerful tool for reflection, transformation, and inspiration. So let's take a moment to appreciate the wonder of theatre and all the talented institutes, groups, and individuals who pour their hearts and souls into bringing it to life…”

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was released on May 23.