Berlin Film Festival 2024: Jab Manoj Bajpayee And Allu Arjun Reunited

Manoj Bajpayee shared this image. (courtesy: ManojBajpayee)

Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun had a happy reunion at the Berlinale 2024. Manoj Bajpayee shared pictures from the event. In the picture shared, Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun can be seen smiling for the cameras. While Manoj wore a beige-coloured suit, Allu wore a black bandhgala. Manoj and Allu also posed with Deepak Dobriyal in one click. Manoj and Allu worked together in two Telugu films - Happy and Vedam. Mentioning their old connection, Manoj wrote in the caption, "Berlinale buzz with The Fable squad and a special reunion with @alluarjunonline after 12 years since our Telugu films Happy & Vedam...to old bonds and new tales." Manoj's film The Fable had a screening at the Berlinale this year. Directed by Ram Reddy, the film features Manoj Bajpayee, Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot and Deepak Dobriyal. In another picture, Manoj can be seen posing with The Fable cast and crew. Take a look:

Earlier, Manoj shared an extensive note and pictures from the red carpet of the festival. Sharing the pictures with The Fable cast, Manoj wrote in the caption, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival, filled with pride and joy. Our film The Fable has entered the prestigious Encounters segment, showcasing the dedication and passion of our amazing team." Take a look:

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself from the festival too. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024 . It was a wonderful experience being there . Looking forward to come back again . Love from India." Take a look:

Up next Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie apart from Allu Arjun features Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. It will hit the theatres next year in August. Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Joram, which received critical acclaim. He was also seen in the Netflix series Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sen Sharma.