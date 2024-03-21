Bhaiyya Ji Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee's Villain Arc Begins

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The official teaser of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji is finally here. For his 100th movie, the actor has once again collaborated with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai director Apoorv Singh Karki. On Wednesday, Manoj dropped the teaser on Instagram, featuring him in a menacing role. The clip establishes that Bhaiyya Ji is set in Bihar's Sitamandi, in 2014. The video opens to a mob asking each other to kill a man, lying on the ground. When one man says to another, “Le maar de ise. [Take this and kill him]”, and hands over a rod, the second man can be heard saying, “Hum nahi marenge. Maa kehti hai yeh saanp ke jaise aankhon se photo kheench leta hai. [I won't do it. My mother says he can capture photos through his eyes like a snake].” After a few others offer different excuses to not kill, one onlooker gathers courage and picks up the rod. But on witnessing the wounded man's feet moving, the attackers run for their lives. Cut to—Bhaiyya Ji aka Manoj Bajpayee opening his eyes. With blood dripping from his forehead and menacing eyes, Manoj truly looks villainous.

As soon as the mob tries to flee the spot in fear, we get to see Manoj Bajpayee in a raw look. He is wearing a dhoti, shirt and gamcha on his shoulder. Next up, he picks a shovel from the ground. As Manoj runs after the men, he can be heard saying in the background, “Ab nivedan nahin, narsanhar hoga. [There won't petition, there will genocide].” Sharing the action-packed teaser of Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee picked his dialogue and said, “Ab nivedan nahin, narsanhar hoga… aa gayi hai Bhaiyaaji ki pehli jhalak [There won't be petition, there will be blood. The first look of Bhaiyya Ji is here]. Meet Bhaiyya Ji in cinemas, 24th May onwards.” He concluded the caption by adding hashtags, “MB 100” and “Desi Superstar”.

A few days ago, Manoj Bajpayee dropped a couple of posters of Bhaiyya Ji on Instagram. The poster features Manoj Bajpayee in a desi avatar with an intense expression, while smoking a beedi. Sharing the posters, he wrote, “Aa gaye hain vo. Bhaiyya Ji in cinemas on 24th May. Teaser out on 20th March at 2:42 pm.”

A week ago, Manoj Bajpayee dropped the first look of Bhaiyya Ji. In the poster, Manoj is facing away from the camera, and he can be seen walking away with the shovel in his hands.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji is all set to release on May 24. The film is jointly backed by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Shael Oswal, Samiksha Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar.