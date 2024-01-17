Manoj Bajpayee Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Ab-Tastic Pic: 'It Is Morphed'

Image was shared by Manoj Bajpayee. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj )

Earlier this year, Killer soup actor Manoj Bajpayee thrilled fans by posting a shirtless ab-tastic picture of himself. While many Internet users applauded the actor for his magnificent physical transformation, a part of the media called it out as being "edited." The truth behind the picture was revealed by the actor himself in a recent interview with The Indian Express. Talking about the trending picture, Manoj Bajpayee told The Indian Express that the photo was a promotional strategy for his latest Netflix release Killer Soup. He said, "It was morphed. It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it."

Coming back to the viral image, Manoj Bajpayee posted a ripped picture of himself on his Instagram feed on January 1. He captioned the picture, “New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?." For the unversed, the actor was referring to his latest OTT release Killer Soup in his caption.

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Killer Soup wrote, "Bajpayee and Sen Sharma take on roles unlike any other that they have played before. They strike up a wonderful duet, challenging and enhancing each other in a cat-and-mouse game in which predator and victim frequently swap places and co-conspirators often work at cross-purposes."

Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, Killer Soup is produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik. The web series boasts a stellar cast, including Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Killer Soup was released on Netflix on January 11.