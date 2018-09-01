Manmarziyaan Actress Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Has 'No Fear Of Failure'

Taapsee Pannu at an event in Mumbai.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Manmarziyaan, recently interacted with the media and said that she has "no fear of failure and believes that it reflects in her performances," reports news agency IANS. The 31-year-old actress told IANS: "As an individual, I have no fear of failure... I think that translates on-screen in my performances. While I do my work with a sense of honesty, I tell myself, what is the worst that can happen? I fail right? So, will I stop living after that? No. I will try again."

Taapsee, who has been quite experimental in terms of the role she has portrayed on screen, talked about how it is her "confidence" and "sense of security" that compels her to opt for unconventional roles. She added, "If my films fail, I will work on something else, my life will not end. And the film is not the end all of my life. Perhaps that confidence and sense of security from within me drives me to choose all these films that I have chosen so far."

Speaking to IANS, Taapsee also talked about how her character Rumi in her upcoming film Manmarziyaan is very relatable."One of the admirable quality of my character Rumi is that she is very relatable. She is outspoken, little confused, think from the heart and that surely puts her into trouble. I think her outspoken nature is something that I so can relate to," IANS quoted Taapsee as saying.

Taapsee Pannu is best-known for her performances in films such as Pink, Naam Shabana and Soorma among others. Taapsee was last seen in the courtroom drama Mulk. Other than Manmarziyaan, Taapsee has Badla, opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

